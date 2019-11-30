BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – Russia has recently transported a large amount of military cargo to the Syrian port city of Tartous, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported this week.

According to Avia.Pro, Russia was transporting an ‘unusually’ large shipment of tanks and armored vehicles to Syria via their Dvinitsa-50 vessel that is part of the Black Sea Fleet.

“About a day ago on the web, new photos were published of the Russian ship ‘Dvinitsa-50’ from the Black Sea Fleet, which proceeded from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea,” Avia.Pro reported. “According to sources, the ship is transporting very heavy cargo; however, at the moment, no official comments from the Russian Ministry of Defense have been made.”

“What kind of cargo can we talk about? Specialists draw attention to the fact that currently in Syria there is not enough heavy armored equipment and artillery, in connection with which, we can talk about the same tanks and large-caliber artillery, while air bombs can also be transported,” they reported.

Last week, the Turkish maritime observer Yoruk Isik photographed a Russian cargo ship, the ‘Azov’ of the Black Sea Fleet, transiting the Bosphorus Strait for the eastern Mediterranean.

The Azov was reportedly transporting a large number of tanks and armored vehicles; this shipment was made last week.

