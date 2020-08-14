BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – Earlier this week, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev held a phone meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about the latter’s delivery of 400 tons of weapons to Armenia in recent weeks.

Aliyev reportedly expressed his concern about Russia’s deliveries, especially during a time when Azerbaijan and Armenia were clashing along the border.

However, according to the Russian publication, Avia.Pro, Azerbaijan had more reasons to worry about the arms shipment because it involved modernized weapons like air defense and electronic warfare systems.

“According to the data available to the resource Avia.pro, since mid-July, Russian military aircraft have made a huge number of mysterious flights to Armenia, transferring about 400 tons of military cargo here, as reported,” they said.

“According to the data, we are talking about the most modern weapons, including air defense systems, short, medium and long range radars, electronic suppression systems, artillery weapons, etc. long-range, including the S-300 air defense system,” Avia.Pro added.

Russia is one of largest suppliers of weapons to Armenia and also a key ally to Yerevan in the region; this has led to some friction with Azerbaijan, who rejects Armenia’s claims to the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

On July 12th, fierce clashes broke out between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces along a border region separating the two nations; this resulted in the death of 18 people, including 12 Azerbaijani soldiers.