BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 A.M.) – The Russian Foreign Ministry called out the U.S. State Department this week for attempting to dictate Syria’s affairs while facing their own domestic issues.

In regards to U.S. Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker’s recent comments about Russia’s presence in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the U.S. should get out of Syria and deal with its own issues.

“It seems that he [Schenker] does not know what he was speaking about. His remarks went beyond good and evil. They are stupid remarks,” a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“The professional level in the U.S. Department of State became very low. The U.S. should leave Syria and deal with its internal crisis,” they added.

The Russian embassy in Washington also responded to “Schenker’s blatant call for Russia to “go out of the Middle East”.

“We would like to remind: Russian military is stationed in Syria at the invitation of its government,” it said, pointing out that the U.S. does not have Damascus’ approval to occupy any land inside the country.

“The real question here: what are the grounds for the USA to occupy several swaths of this sovereign country? As far as we know none of them are legal. Neither the legitimate authorities nor the U.N. Security Council sanctioned American troops deployment,” said the embassy.

