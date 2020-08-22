BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The Deputy Director General of the Russian State Corporation “Rostec”, Vladimir Artyakov, announced on Friday, that the companies belonging to Rostec will present at the military-technical forum “Jeremiah 2020” a new set of anti-aircraft systems.

Artyakov said, in an interview with Russia’s Sputnik that a number of companies will present their new anti-aircraft systems, along with a number of other weapons.

The exhibition will feature the new “COBOL-PRO” portable anti-aircraft drone system. This system affects the drones in a certain vicinity, that is, the area is covered with a kind of dome.

Ross Electronica will also exhibit, for the first time, the “Ataka-Truev” mobile anti-aircraft civilian drone system, carried on a super-strong all-terrain vehicle.

“The system will be deployed within five minutes and it can identify the aircraft without the operator’s participation on the principle of friend or foe, as well as preventing unauthorized entry to the protected area automatically,” Artyakov added.

The forum will take place from 23 to 29 August, at the Patriot exhibition center in the Moscow countryside.