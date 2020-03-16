The latest Buk-M3 medium-range battlefield air defense system will take part in the Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 for the first time, the press office of Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Monday.
“The entire family of advanced models of the Army’s battlefield air defense missile systems will be demonstrated at the military parade in Moscow,” the ministry said.
“Four Buk-M3 self-propelled surface-to-air missile systems and four combat vehicles of the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile launchers will roll through in the mechanized column,” the press office reported.
Also, three combat vehicles of the Derivatsiya anti-aircraft artillery system, four launchers and two loader-launchers of the S-300V4 surface-to-air missile system will take part in the military parade for the first time.
Overall, the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 to mark 75 years of the Soviet Union’s victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany will involve 225 weapon systems, of which 24 latest models will be demonstrated for the first time, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier.
The mechanized column will include T-90M ‘Proryv’ main battle tanks, Armata and Kurganets-25 infantry fighting vehicles with the new Kinzhal and Epokha combat modules, S-300V4 and S-350 anti-aircraft missile systems, a remotely-controlled mine-clearing vehicle and the family of Taifun armored vehicles.
Also, the Tosochka flamethrower system will be demonstrated during the military parade for the first time, according to the Defense Ministry.
Source: TASS
