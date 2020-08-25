BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Belarusian Ministry of Defense said on Monday that Russia will supply advanced types of air defense systems to Belarus, among other weapons.
The ministry said, in a statement published on its website, that the supply of these systems will be based on the cooperation plan for the period between 2021 and 2025, which the Belarusian military delegation signed with the Russian company “Almaz-Ante” specialized in the manufacture of weapons.
The statement indicated that the delegation headed by Deputy Defense Minister Sergey Simonenko, during its visit to Russia, was briefed on the advanced types of weapons presented at the Military-Technical Forum “Jeremiah – 2020”.
The delegation also met with leaders of the Russian Federation for Military-Technical Cooperation and representatives of Russian military factories.
The statement also said that the two sides signed “a number of mutually beneficial contracts” for the supply, repair and maintenance of military equipment, foremost of which are the supply of two battalions of infantry transport vehicles and the first batch of 4 Mi-35M helicopters.
