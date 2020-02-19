The first of six Russian-made Pantsir-S1 air defense systems would be shipped to Serbia before the end of this week, Serbian TV reports.
According to the report, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reached this agreement with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vulin during his visit to Belgrade on February 17.
The report also noted that the Serbian soldiers have undergone training and are ready to work with the new equipment.
On October 24, 2019, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that Belgrade ordered the Pantsir systems. In January this year, a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS that shipments are slated to begin in late February.
The Pantsir-S system is made for close-range air defense for civilian and military objects in any weather and radio-electronic conditions around the clock. The system is also capable of engaging ground-based and water-based threats.
Source: TASS
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.