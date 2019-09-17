Russia’s exporter of military products Rosoboronexport will offer its Arab partners the newest Russian means of protection from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) at the Dubai Airshow 2019 on November 17-21, the company said in a news release on Tuesday.
Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said the latest events indicated the growing importance of protection of crucial facilities, such as transport junctions, infrastructures of large oil and gas enterprises and nuclear power plants from reconnaissance and attack drones.
“At the Dubai Airshow we will discuss with our Arab partners progress in the implementation of effective contracts and hold talks with them on the newest Russian means of protection from the UAVs as a special field of work,” Mikheyev said.
Source: TASS
