BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree authorizing the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs to conduct negotiations with the Syrian government with the view of handing over of installations and additional marine areas in Syria.
In the decree published on the official portal of legal information on Friday, Putin agreed to the Russian government’s proposal to sign Protocol No. 1 on “the delivery of immovable property and additional marine areas” to the agreement concluded in August 2015 between Moscow and Damascus regarding the deployment of a group of the Russian Air Force in Syria.
The decree was entrusted to the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “to conduct negotiations with the Syrian side, and to sign it upon reaching an agreement between the two sides on behalf of the Russian Federation.”
The decree allows the two ministries to introduce “changes not of an initial nature” in the draft protocol that the Russian government has ratified.
The Russian military currently controls several bases in Syria, including the Hmeimim Airbase and Tartous Naval Base.
Most recently, the Russian military has taken over a part of the Qamishli International Airport, which officially gives them access to eastern Syria.
3
- 3Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.