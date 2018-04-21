Rate Article (5 / 1)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 A.M.) – On April 14, the USA along with the UK and France “bombed not only the imaginary chemical facilities in Syria, but they bombed the negotiations in Geneva as well,” stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the joint press-conference with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in Moscow, Friday.

Speaking after talks with De Mistura, the Russian top diplomat expressed concern over the callings by the National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces on the US-led coalition to spread “the military operation across the entire territory of Syria.”

Lavrov urged those who “control this group of opposition forces” to influence them.

Staffan de Mistura, on his part, praised “strong commitment from the Russian Federation to push for the political process” in Syria.

The UN Special Envoy for Syria emphasised the commitment to walk away from “alleged chemical attack” and go back to “the basics.” “The basics is – lower pressure, political process and trying to avoid that Syria becomes an international area of playground of tensions,” explained Staffan de Mistura.

Source: Sputnik