BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – Russia conducted a test of a new unmanned aircraft called the “BRAERON”, which is a drone that is capable of flying long distances.

The BRAERON aircraft is believed to be capable of flying up to 300 kilometers, carrying what could weigh more than 200 kilograms.

Dmitry Arsentiev, director of the BRAERON project, revealed to Sputnik about the possibility of using the new drone in the oil fields and transporting various commodities to remote places.

The new drone can withstand extreme heat (40 degrees above zero) and extreme cold (minus 40 degrees Celsius). It has a length of 5 meters. The BRAERON aircraft is powered by a petrol internal combustion engine.

The BRAERON plane takes off vertically, and only needs a flat yard of no more than 10 meters in length and width to land.