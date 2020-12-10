BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the Russian strategic nuclear forces held training exercises inside the country, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry indicated that the training was conducted under the supervision of the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, in accordance with the Armed Forces Training Plan, with the participation of “the means and forces of the land, sea and air elements that make up Russia’s strategic nuclear forces.”

The ministry stated that the launches of an ICBM, a submarine-launched ballistic missile, and high-precision winged missiles launched from the air, were carried out from the Plesetsk base (northwestern Russia) and from the Barents Sea, as well as by the Tu-160 and Tu-aircraft. 95 MS took off from two airports, one in the east of Russia and the other in the southeast of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT