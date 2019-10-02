BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Russian, Syrian, and Iranian armed forces in the Deir Ezzor Governorate of eastern Syria held military drills along the western bank of the Euphrates River Valley region, the Syria-based publication Al-Watan reported, citing opposition activists and media
According to the reports, the joint drills were held in western Deir Ezzor, but not far from the U.S. troops and their allies from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The pro-opposition website Deir Ezzor 24 further reported that this is the first time that these joint military drills had been carried out between the three forces, adding that they will continue for several days.
At the same time, a source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) said reinforcements from the 17th Reserve Division have arrived in the Deir Ezzor Governorate this week.
This move by the Syrian Arab Army came shortly after the announcement of the Albukamal border crossing’s opening by the Syrian authorities.
The Syrian Army’s 17th Reserve Division, which was the primary force inside of Deir Ezzor during the Islamic State’s military campaign (2014-2017, has been mostly moved to this governorate after the aforementioned terrorist group’s take over of Al-Raqqa and Al-Tabaqa in August 2014.
