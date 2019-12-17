BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The navies of the Russian Federation and Syrian Arab Republic have started joint exercises in the eastern region of the Mediterranean.
A spokesperson at the Russian naval base in Tartous told reporters on Tuesday that the drills were not by chance, but rather, an important training exercise between the two navies.
He said, “The winged Russian Kalibr” missiles destroyed terrorist targets in Syria more than once.
“The Russian base in Tartous is the main means of supplying the contingent of troops in Syria, which creates the need for continuous improvement in the training of ship crews and coastal forces. For this reason in particular, the eastern part of the Mediterranean has become a common training area.”
The commander of the drills, Rear Admiral Alexander Yuldachev, stated that the exercises are held against a single operational background, during which many tactical scenes are resolved.
Yuldachev noted: “The tactical groups of ships of the Russian Navy and the Syrian Navy at sea are launching artillery fire and conducting joint exercises.”
He emphasized that “on the beach, the guard and defense units work to address issues of combating unmanned pilots and combating illegal armed groups.”
According to Yuldachev, the exercises aim to increase interaction between the Russian and Syrian armed forces – to successfully combat illegal armed groups, international terrorism and to enhance cooperation between the two countries.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.