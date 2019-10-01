BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Syrian and Russian governments issued a joint statement on Monday that called on the U.S. to end their occupation of Al-Tanf and all other Syrian territories.

“As the U.S. military command in the al-Tanf area demonstrates its inability to ensure the commitments made by the United States to implement the U.N. operational plan, we call on the U.S. to leave the occupied Syrian territories immediately and allow the legitimate Syrian government to access to the areas,” the statement said.

“We believe that the only way to restore Syria is through the ultimate destruction of terrorism, the liberation of all territories, including those illegally occupied by the United States and its allies, and the return of all Syrians to their homes,” they added

The Russian Armed Forces and representatives from the Russian and Syrian foreign ministries have said several times that the situation in the Rukban Camp is nearing a humanitarian disaster; however, the U.S. has repeatedly blamed Damascus and Moscow for the issues there.

The Rukban Camp is located in the Al-Tanf region, which is currently controlled by the U.S. Armed Forces and their allies.

US is more likely to withdraw its app 1.000 military once Turkey withdraws it 12- 20 k, Iran withdraws it 50 to 75k proxies, Russia withdraws it 10 to 20k diverse forces and Hezbollah 8 to 10k all leave first. Otherwise, they will remain and numbers will grow when relations with Iran get worse.Imo, unles Trump gets even battier, US wil have 3 to 5k before 2022.

