BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Syrian and Russian governments issued a joint statement on Monday that called on the U.S. to end their occupation of Al-Tanf and all other Syrian territories.
“As the U.S. military command in the al-Tanf area demonstrates its inability to ensure the commitments made by the United States to implement the U.N. operational plan, we call on the U.S. to leave the occupied Syrian territories immediately and allow the legitimate Syrian government to access to the areas,” the statement said.
“We believe that the only way to restore Syria is through the ultimate destruction of terrorism, the liberation of all territories, including those illegally occupied by the United States and its allies, and the return of all Syrians to their homes,” they added
The Russian Armed Forces and representatives from the Russian and Syrian foreign ministries have said several times that the situation in the Rukban Camp is nearing a humanitarian disaster; however, the U.S. has repeatedly blamed Damascus and Moscow for the issues there.
The Rukban Camp is located in the Al-Tanf region, which is currently controlled by the U.S. Armed Forces and their allies.
