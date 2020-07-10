BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Russia confirmed that it supports dialogue between the Kurdish forces and the Syrian authorities on the future of Syria, stressing that the Syrian Kurds are an integral part of the people of this country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said at a press conference on Thursday that for hundreds of years, Syria was a country in which peaceful societies coexisted in different ethnic and religious groups.

Zakharova explained: “We are certain that such historical traditions must be preserved and fully pursued. We proceed in our position that the Syrian Kurds are an integral part of the people of Syria.”

“Based on this principled position, Moscow supports the dialogue that is taking place between the Kurds and Damascus about the future order of their common homeland,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

She stressed that it is the Syrians who must decide for themselves the shape of their country, so that all residents of Syria, regardless of their religious and ethnic affiliations, feel that they are in quiet and safe conditions.

Russia has previously taken several measures to ease tension between Turkey and Kurdish parties in Syria, while the Russian government calls for an internal dialogue between the Kurdish forces and the Syrian authorities, and has repeatedly stressed the need to preserve the territorial integrity of the country and return all its areas to Damascus’s control.

