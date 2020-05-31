BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The new MiG-29 jets that the Russian Ministry of Defense is delivered to the Syrian Arab Armed Forces this past week will not be transported to another country.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Russian Ministry of Defense made the decision to boost the Syrian Air Force’s capabilities by delivering a batch of MiG-29 jets that were recently modified before being handed over to the SyAAF.
He reported that the new MiG-29 fighters will greatly help the Air Force, especially after Turkey’s attack on their assets in March.
The source said the decision to transport these jets to Syria has nothing to do with Libya or the rumors of Russia transferring several MiG-29 aircraft to the North African nation a few days ago.
When asked whether the rumors about the transfer of the MiG-29 aircraft from Syria to Libya were true, the military source said he was not at liberty to say.
However, the source did say that the decision to transfer these aircraft to Syria was made by the Russian Ministry of Defense over the last few months.
Last week, several reports surfaced about the Russian military transferring several modern warplanes from Syria’s Hmeimim Airbase to Libya’s Benghazi.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has denied these allegations, as did the Libyan National Army’s (LNA) spokesperson, Ahmad Al-Mismari.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.