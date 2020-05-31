BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The new MiG-29 jets that the Russian Ministry of Defense is delivered to the Syrian Arab Armed Forces this past week will not be transported to another country.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Russian Ministry of Defense made the decision to boost the Syrian Air Force’s capabilities by delivering a batch of MiG-29 jets that were recently modified before being handed over to the SyAAF.

He reported that the new MiG-29 fighters will greatly help the Air Force, especially after Turkey’s attack on their assets in March.

The source said the decision to transport these jets to Syria has nothing to do with Libya or the rumors of Russia transferring several MiG-29 aircraft to the North African nation a few days ago.

When asked whether the rumors about the transfer of the MiG-29 aircraft from Syria to Libya were true, the military source said he was not at liberty to say.

However, the source did say that the decision to transfer these aircraft to Syria was made by the Russian Ministry of Defense over the last few months.

Last week, several reports surfaced about the Russian military transferring several modern warplanes from Syria’s Hmeimim Airbase to Libya’s Benghazi.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has denied these allegations, as did the Libyan National Army’s (LNA) spokesperson, Ahmad Al-Mismari.

Advertisements