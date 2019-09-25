BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Russian Armed Forces have strengthened their fortifications at the Hmeimim Airbase in the Latakia Governorate after a string of jihadist attacks on the installation.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, their forces have built 15 new hangars at the Hmeimim Airbase, which will be equipped with fuel so that their jets can take off whenever needed.

Furthermore, the construction of these hangars will give the Russian Air Force protection against satellite imagery, which have shown the locations of their aircraft and the different types of warplanes they have deployed to the base.

In the short video below, the Russian military films from the newly constructed compounds at the Hmeimim Airbase, showing the different locations of these hangars.

In the past, the jihadist rebels have launched several attacks on the Hmeimim Airbase using both armed drones and grad rockets.

While these attacks have caused minimal damage to the Hmeimim Airbase, the Russian military has built these hangars to fortify the installation and protect their assets from future strikes.

Advertisements