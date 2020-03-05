BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 P.M.) – The Russian Navy has increased their deliveries to the Syrian Arab Republic this week, following a tumultuous week in which the Turkish Armed Forces carried out several strikes against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

On Wednesday, the Russian Navy was seen transiting the Bosphorus Strait en route to the Mediterranean, where they would eventually make their way to the Syrian port-city of Tartous.

In a series of photos released by maritime observer Yoruk Isik on Wednesday, the Russian ships can be entering the Mediterranean waters from the Bosphorus Strait.

More photos were released by Isik on Thursday, showing the Russian Navy shipping more equipment to the Syrian Arab Republic.

Stern Daler
Guess Russia does not like the Caliphs plans. Smirk.

Tulsi Gabbard Democratic presidential hopeful @ 29.02.2020 @ Twitter,
“Turkey’s Erdogan wants to create an Islamist caliphate in Syria, reestablish the Islamist Ottoman Empire, and is working with al-Qaeda and other terrorists to achieve his goal.”

2020-03-05 18:01
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
The only politician stating the truth. US foreign policy has been hijacked by CIA/Neocons. She does not appear to be the democrat nominee but that will not stop me from writing her name on my ballot.

2020-03-06 05:47
Member
Regular
Commenter
Graham Steinberg
Gabbard ? Just another nohoper ; Biden ? A creep, to old & Sanders also too old.

2020-03-06 14:09
Member
Regular
Commenter
Graham Steinberg
Makes no sense for an American to be critical of Pres Erdogan………The US & it’s rich friends CREATED these terrorist organisations.

2020-03-06 14:04