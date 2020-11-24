BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – A Russian officer of the peace-keeping forces was injured in a mine explosion in the Karabakh region on Monday, local reports said last night.

Furthermore, a soldier of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was killed, and four employees of the Ministry of Emergencies were wounded in Karabakh, as a result of this explosion.

“A mine exploded in the Madaghiz region, resulting in the injury of a Russian peacekeeper. A soldier of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was also killed, and four employees of the Ministry of Emergencies in Karabakh were injured, of varying degrees,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

“The Russian officer was transferred to a hospital in Baku, where the necessary medical care is provided, and there is no danger to his life,” the statement added.

Armenia and Azerbaijan, under the auspices of Russia, signed a ceasefire agreement in Karabakh, which entered into force on November 10.

The Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on a comprehensive ceasefire in Karabakh.

The declaration of the ceasefire stipulates that Armenian and Azerbaijani forces will stop at their current positions, and Russian peacekeepers will be deployed along the line of contact in Karabakh and the corridor connecting the Armenian lands and Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani President stated that Russia and Turkey will participate in the security operations for Armenian and Azerbaijani citizens in Karabakh.