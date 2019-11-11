The United States’ attempt to establish control of Syria’s oil facilities is illegal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the media on Monday. Moreover, he likened this attempt to robbery.
In reply to a question at a joint news conference with his Armenian counterpart Zograb Mnatsakanyan Lavrov said that he sometimes had no time to keep track of the zigzags of US policy.
“A few words about what the United States has been doing in northern Syria. Of course, its attempt to put oil fields there under control is illegal. In fact, it’s tantamount to robbery,” Lavrov said.
“It spells nothing good for the Syrian settlement. It merely preserves a major annoyance in that part of the country,” he would add.
