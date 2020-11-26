BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, said on Wednesday that Russia considers the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the Golan Heights as a provocation.
Nebenzia said during the meeting of the UN Security Council: “We constantly call for preserving the unity of Syria and respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We call for abandoning plans to divide the country and prolong the conflict in it.”
He added: “This applies to both eastern and western Syria, including the occupied Syrian Golan, and the visit by a high-ranking US official is a provocation.”
Pompeo said during a visit to the occupied Golan Heights, that the region is part of Israel. “The idea that the Golan is part of Israel is an undeniable fact.”
Pompeo claimed that the return of the Golan Heights to Syria may expose the population of Israel and the West to risks.
Pompeo’s visit to an Israeli settlement in the West Bank or the Golan Heights is the first such visit by a US Secretary of State.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.