BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced the arbitrary Israeli airstrikes in Syria, claiming that they are contributing to heightening tensions in the region.

“Israel’s continued unilateral aerial bombardment of Syrian territory is a violation of the sovereignty of the neighboring Arab countries and a cause for concern,” Zakharova said in a briefing.

According to Zakharova, “the last attack by an Israeli aircraft on March 5, used Lebanese airspace, killed a Syrian soldier and wounded more than 10 others.”

“We believe that such arbitrary actions undermine regional security and contribute to increased tensions,” she added

