BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Russian Ambassador to Israel, Anatoly Viktorov, told i24News on Wednesday that Israel’s attack on southern and western Damascus last week was a violation of international law and needs to be halted.

“In our contacts with our Israeli colleagues,” he said, “we are trying to persuade them to get rid of such behavior because these military activities do not contribute to the stabilization of the military situation here.”

The Russian Ambassador said criticized the strikes as “attacks on the territory of a sovereign state.”

He would also criticize Israel’s policies against Iran in Syria, pointing out that the Islamic Republic was invited by the legitimate Syrian government to send troops to the Levantine country.

“Iran is in Syria at the legitimate request of the Syrian government,” he explained, “and this is legal according to the UN Charter.”

He would conclude by pointing out that Iran is a close ally of Russia and a strategic partner inside Syria.

