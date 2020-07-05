BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Black Sea Fleet’s media department reported today, Saturday, that a group of Black Sea Fleet ships, consisting of a small “Ingushetia” missile ship armed with “Caliber” missiles, “Navregnay Chelny” and “Ivanovitz” missile boats conducted exercises simulating the destruction of a virtual enemy In the Black Sea.

Moscow – Sputnik. “The crews of the Ingushetia small missile ship and the missile boats Naberjny Chelny and Ivanovitz have sailed from the Black Sea Fleet to conduct planned exercises on the use of missile weapons as part of an offensive naval group,” the statement said.

The statement pointed out that the group of ships trained in firing anti-aircraft and artillery at air and surface targets, and firing rockets at a surface target using an electronic launch.

As part of the exercises, the crews are to be trained in the means of survival and the overall defense of ships upon maritime transport.

Source: RT

