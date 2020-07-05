BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Black Sea Fleet’s media department reported today, Saturday, that a group of Black Sea Fleet ships, consisting of a small “Ingushetia” missile ship armed with “Caliber” missiles, “Navregnay Chelny” and “Ivanovitz” missile boats conducted exercises simulating the destruction of a virtual enemy In the Black Sea.
Moscow – Sputnik. “The crews of the Ingushetia small missile ship and the missile boats Naberjny Chelny and Ivanovitz have sailed from the Black Sea Fleet to conduct planned exercises on the use of missile weapons as part of an offensive naval group,” the statement said.
The statement pointed out that the group of ships trained in firing anti-aircraft and artillery at air and surface targets, and firing rockets at a surface target using an electronic launch.
As part of the exercises, the crews are to be trained in the means of survival and the overall defense of ships upon maritime transport.
Source: RT
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.