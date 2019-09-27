BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense released on Friday footage of the first-ever launch of the Onyx cruise missile in Chukotka.
Shooting at a sea target located at a distance of more than 200 kilometers, the Onyx was tested in front of several officers and military personnel from the Pacific Fleet.
The missile hit a target vessel at a specified time. The safe launch was ensured by about ten warships and fleet support vessels, as well as naval aircraft.
