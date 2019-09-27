BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense shipped more military equipment to Syria this week as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies prepare for a new offensive in the Latakia Governorate and Al-Ghaab Plain region.

According to maritime shipping observer Yoruk Isik, the U.S. sanctioned Russian Pizhma cargo ship recently transited the Bosphorus Strait that links the Mediterranean and Black seas.

OFAC/SDN @USTreasury listed & Russian Ministry of Defense @mod_russia owned Oboronlogistika’s Russia flag cargo vessel Pizhma transited Bosphorus towards Med en route from Novorossiysk to #Tartus #Syria carrying ISO container boxes of technical/military cargo. @BenKendim1 pic.twitter.com/jp7bIQ2Wbx — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) September 26, 2019

The type of military cargo on the ship is not known; however, the Russian Armed Forces typically transport new equipment to Syria as new operations near.

The next major Syrian military operation is expected to take place in the Al-Ghaab Plain; this will coincide with another offensive in the northeastern region of the Latakia Governorate.

The goal of this army operation will be to secure the Idlib-Latakia axis, while also putting their forces in position to strike the key city of Jisr Al-Shughour near the Turkish border.

Advertisements