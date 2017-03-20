DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:50 P.M.) – Russian military will set up a new base in the Kurdish-held district of Afrin in northern Syria as per an agreement held earlier with People’s Protection Units (YPG)
A source from the YPG – who spoke on the condition of anonymity – said an agreement was concluded last yesterday between the Kurdish forces and Russian military to establish a base in the village of Kafr Jannah.
The base in intended to protect the district of Afrin, added the same source without mentioning further details.
Local activists confirmed that a Russian military convoy – comprising of 2 tanks, 4 armored vehicles, a pickup truck and a van – has entered the city of Afrin.
Last week, Russian military vehicles carrying Russian and Syrian Army officers were seen roaming the city of Afrin.
The agreement comes days after the Kurdish forces agreed on handing over several villages to the west of Manbij to the Syrian government forces.
This is good news.This will prevent Turkey from attacking this area and thwart any attempts USA regime may have of partitioning Syria so that they can build a pipeline from saudia arabia through Syria
The Russian Czar just invented the human shield 2.0 for Kurdish SDF.
The Sultan will not be amused about the Czars trick.
p.s. Maybe the Czar should use it against IDF planes too.