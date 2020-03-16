BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense has sent more weapons and logistical equipment to Syria this week amid an ongoing ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate.

According to maritime observer Yoruk Isik, citing Ben Kendim, the Russian Ministry of Defense owned Oboronlogistika chartered, heavily laden RoRo Sparta II transited the Bosphorus Sea on Sunday en route to the Port of Tartous in western Syria.

Russian Ministry of Defense owned Oboronlogistika chartered, heavily laden, #Russia flag RoRo Sparta II transited Bosphorus towards Med en route from Novorossiysk to #Tartus #Syria carrying technical/military cargo. 02:00Z @BenKendim1 pic.twitter.com/LcuBS3IObV — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) March 16, 2020

Despite the ongoing ceasefire, the Russian Ministry of Defense is attempting to replace the military hardware that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) lost during the Turkish military’s large-scale attack in early March.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has been sending multiple ships to Syria each week to help resupply the Syrian Army, who is currently on high-alert as they wait for the militant forces to withdraw from the southern part of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia).

Advertisements