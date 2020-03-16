BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense has sent more weapons and logistical equipment to Syria this week amid an ongoing ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate.

According to maritime observer Yoruk Isik, citing Ben Kendim, the Russian Ministry of Defense owned Oboronlogistika chartered, heavily laden RoRo Sparta II transited the Bosphorus Sea on Sunday en route to the Port of Tartous in western Syria.

Despite the ongoing ceasefire, the Russian Ministry of Defense is attempting to replace the military hardware that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) lost during the Turkish military’s large-scale attack in early March.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has been sending multiple ships to Syria each week to help resupply the Syrian Army, who is currently on high-alert as they wait for the militant forces to withdraw from the southern part of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia).

 

Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
Tenía que ser necesario. Erdogan aprovechó el alto al fuego para reabastecer a los terroristas y organizarlos para la próxima ofensiva.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-16 17:50