BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Russian Navy was photographed on Friday transiting the Bosphorus Strait as they made their way towards the Syrian coast.
According to maritime observer Yoruk Isik, the Russian flag cargo ship Sparta IV, working for the Russian Ministry of Defense owned Oboronlogistika, was seen transiting the Bosphorus Strait for the Mediterranean Sea.
The cargo ship is reportedly heading to the Port of Tartous, which is one of the main shipping ports in western Syria.
Moscow based PK SMU-44 LLC’s Russian flag cargo ship Sparta IV, working on behalf of Russian @mod_russia owned Oboronlogistika, transited Bosphorus towards Black Sea en route from #Tartus #Syria to Novorossiysk pic.twitter.com/fVBv8hqtUl
— Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) March 6, 2020
This move by the Russian Ministry of Defense comes just a day after they sent more equipment to Syria via their Navy.
Furthermore, this delivery to western Syria comes at the same time a ceasefire has been implemented in the northwestern governorate of Idlib.
