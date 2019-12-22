BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Russian Navy is sending another warship to the eastern Mediterranean, the Interfax News Agency reported on Saturday.

According to the Interfax report, the Admiral Essen frigate, which is equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, is transiting Sevastopol en route to Syria’s Port of Tartous.

Interfax said the crew is currently passing the Black Sea straits of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles. It is planned that by the end of the day, today, the frigate will join the forces of the permanent connection of the Navy in the far sea zone.

In the Mediterranean, the Russian squadron operates on an ongoing basis. It includes about ten warships and support vessels. In September, the Russian military reported two submarines performing missions in the Mediterranean Sea.

Earlier, Russian ships and submarines fired their Kalibr cruise missile attacks at the militants in Syria’s Idlib.

