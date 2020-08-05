BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Emergency said that five planes were sent to Lebanon to help clear the debris from the explosion that occurred at Beirut Port on Tuesday.

The Ministry also announced the dispatch of specialists from the Russian Consumer Protection Agency to Beirut, lab kits to test for coronavirus, clothes and means of protection.

The ministry’s press office told Sputnik: “Five planes belonging to the Russian Ministry of Emergency will be sent as part of the humanitarian work to Beirut to provide assistance and eliminate the effects of the port explosion.”

The press office added: “The aircraft will transport a mobile hospital, doctors and workers from the rescue center, in addition to specialists from the Consumer Protection Authority, as well as laboratories to detect the emerging corona virus, Covid-19.”

A huge explosion shook the port of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, earlier on Tuesday, causing over 80 deaths deaths, 3,500 injuries and great material losses.

Advertisements