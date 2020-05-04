BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – On April 12th, the Russian Federation sent a large amount of military equipment to Syria, including tanks and other armored vehicles.
According to the maritime observer Yoruk Isik, the Russian Federation’s Project 1171 ЧФ Black Sea Fleet 197th Assault Ship Brigade Tapir (NATO:Alligator) class LST Saratov transited on April 10th, the Bosphorus Strait that links the Black and Mediterranean seas.
Reinforcement for Russia’s #Syria campaign continues amid #COVID19 pandemic: #ВМФ Project 1171 #ЧФ Black Sea Fleet 197th Assault Ship Brigade Tapir (NATO:Alligator) class LST Saratov 150 transited Bosphorus (carrying tanks/APCs) towards Mediterranean en route to #Tartus. pic.twitter.com/6dT15Ohbeo
— Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) April 10, 2020
The Russian ship would later arrive to Syria’s Port of Tartous, where the cargo on the ship was later unloaded and transported to the Syrian and Russian armed forces inside the country.
Now, nearly a month later, a photo of the Russian’s ship cargo has been released and shared on several social media platforms.
In the photo, several soldiers can be seen at the dock for the Port of Tartous, while the Saratov’s cargo is being prepared to be unloaded.
Russia has sent 150 tanks and armored personnel carriers to Syria. pic.twitter.com/pASQkVDWUg
— Spriter (@ynms79797979) May 3, 2020
The arrival of these armored vehicles came a month after the Turkish Air Force launched a powerful attack in the Idlib Governorate, which resulted in the death of several soldiers and the destruction of a number of mechanisms, including tanks and armored personnel carriers (APC).
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.