Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutiunyan in Yerevan said that Russia intends to prevent further bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh. A fragment of the meeting was published on Saturday on the website of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
“Next, I hope there is a lot of work to do on establishing a peaceful life in Karabakh, and from our side, of course, the main goal is to prevent bloodshed. This is the task that our Supreme Commander-in-Chief set before us, and we are certainly committed to it. We came with a big plan, we hope to implement it,” Shoygu said.
On Saturday, an intergovernmental delegation from Russia arrived in Yerevan, which includes Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, and Head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would send a delegation to Azerbaijan and Armenia, consisting of the heads of a number of ministries and departments. The Russian leader stressed that the delegation’s task would be to consider the most pressing issues of the implementation of the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9, including humanitarian issues.
On September 27, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh worsened, active battles began on the disputed territory. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh from 00:00 Moscow time on November 10.
The military units of Azerbaijan and Armenia stopped at their positions, and the forces of Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the region.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.