BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Russian presidential envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, said that it is not possible to talk about a ceasefire in Syria due to the actions of terrorist groups.
Lavrentiev told reporters, “Everyone notes the stability of the situation in Syria in terms of commitment to the ceasefire, despite the presence of provocations, but it has become much less.”
The Russian envoy continued, “We cannot talk about a ceasefire now, bearing in mind the need to continue combating terrorist organizations, unfortunately their numbers are increasing. In these circumstances, it is difficult to talk about the reconstruction of Syria.”
Lavrentiev noted, in his statements, that the sessions of the Syrian Constitutional Committee are scheduled to resume in Geneva on the 27 or 28 of August.
He added, “Until today, it was not clear whether the consultations would continue or not. The special envoy told us that the results of the tests carried out by the Swiss doctors showed that there is no risk to the health of the participants in the consultations, they can continue.”
