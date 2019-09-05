BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense has denied the reports that claimed several of their military personnel were killed in Syria this week.
Citing a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Arabic-language version of the Sputnik News Agency said the militant claims of several Russian soldiers being killed in an ambush behind enemy lines were untrue.
On Wednesday, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front alleged that several soldiers from the Russian Special Forces were killed during a botched mission in the Jabal Al-Zawiyah region of Idlib.
Al-Masdar reached out to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) source near the Jabal Al-Zawiyah region; he said they hadn’t heard of any Russian casualties, despite the claims from the National Liberation Front.
It is worth noting that there have been several reports over the last month that have claimed the Russian Special Forces carried out a mission behind enemy lines.
One such operation was reported in early August near the northern Hama town of Al-Latamnah. According to the reports, the Russian Special Forces snuck behind enemy lines and ambushed a group of fighters from Liwaa Suqour Al-Sham.
That same week, another report surfaced that alleged the Russian Special Forces had killed several foreign jihadists behind enemy lines in the Al-Ghaab Plain. The Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on these alleged operations.
