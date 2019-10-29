Moscow has not received official confirmation of the elimination of leader of the Daesh* terrorist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, spokesman for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov stated.
“No, we have no confirmation”, Peskov said in response to a corresponding question.
However, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a day earlier the Kremlin believes it will be possible to talk about Trump’s serious contribution to the fight against terrorism if the death of al-Baghdadi is confirmed.
The statement comes after Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said during a press briefing on 28 October that the United States is not prepared to release video or photos of the US special forces raid of al-Baghdadi’s compound in Syria.
On 27 October, US President Donald Trump announced that US forces hunted down al-Baghdadi in Syria’s Idlib province.
Trump said al-Baghdadi blew up himself and three accompanying children by detonating a suicide vest when he was trapped at the end of a tunnel. The Russian Defence Ministry said that it had possessed no reliable data regarding the US operation and had reasons to question its credibility.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.