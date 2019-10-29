ISIS Baghdadi

Moscow has not received official confirmation of the elimination of leader of the Daesh* terrorist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, spokesman for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov stated.

“No, we have no confirmation”, Peskov said in response to a corresponding question.
However, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a day earlier the Kremlin believes it will be possible to talk about Trump’s serious contribution to the fight against terrorism if the death of al-Baghdadi is confirmed.

The statement comes after Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said during a press briefing on 28 October that the United States is not prepared to release video or photos of the US special forces raid of al-Baghdadi’s compound in Syria.

On 27 October, US President Donald Trump announced that US forces hunted down al-Baghdadi in Syria’s Idlib province.

Trump said al-Baghdadi blew up himself and three accompanying children by detonating a suicide vest when he was trapped at the end of a tunnel. The Russian Defence Ministry said that it had possessed no reliable data regarding the US operation and had reasons to question its credibility.

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Israeli military on high alert over potential Iranian attack from Syria: media

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

What is the most embarrassing for Russia is that ABAB couldn’t hide there without the complicity of Russia’s new found friend Erdogan…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-30 18:30