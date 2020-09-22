BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that the military confrontation between the Syrian government and the opposition has ended, and the remaining hot spots are Idlib and the territories east of the Euphrates region, where U.S. forces are stationed.
Lavrov said in an interview with Al-Arabiya: “The military confrontation between the government and the opposition has ended. There are only two hotspots, the first being Idlib, whose territory is controlled by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.”
“The second hotspot is the eastern bank of the Euphrates, where the illegally stationed American forces joined the separatist forces, and irresponsibly playing with the Kurds. They sent the American oil company and began pumping oil for their own needs without respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria as stipulated in Security Council Resolution 2254.”
An informed Turkish source had revealed earlier that the Turkish and Russian military delegations, during their meeting last Wednesday at the Turkish Defense Ministry headquarters in Ankara, did not reach any understanding on the situation in Idlib.
Turkey asked that the towns of Manbij and Tal Rifa’at be handed over to their forces, which the Russian side refused.
At the same time, the Russian military asked that the Turkish forces withdraw from the observation posts that are currently inside the government-held areas; they also refused.
