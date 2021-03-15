BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The First Deputy Chairman of the Defense Committee of the State Duma, Andrei Krasov, announced that 112 Russian soldiers were killed during the armed conflict in Syria.

The deputy’s statements came during a meeting with the State Duma Committee for Health Affairs, during which he said:

“According to recent military data provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense, about 112 soldiers have been killed in Syria since the beginning of the armed conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Russian Armed Forces officially entered the Syrian conflict on September 30, 2015 and have since established a number of bases across the country, including its main installation at the Hmemim Airport in Latakia.

Among the most prominent field achievements made by the Syrian forces, with the support of Russia, was the lifting of the three-year-long siege on the city of Deir Ezzor, which was imposed on the administrative capital by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

Furthermore, the Syrian Arab Army was able to retake a large amount of territory in the central part of the country that was occupied by the Islamic State since 2015; this included the ancient city of Palmyra (Tadmur) and the strategic Al-Sha’er Gas Fields.

While the Syrian conflict has witnessed a significant decrease in violence since 2015, clashes are still ongoing in the central part of the country, where the Islamic State has reemerged.

Source: Sputnik Arabic

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Share this article:



























