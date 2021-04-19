BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that more than 500 military experts are working in the Central African Republic, noting that there are no plans to increase the number and they have not received such requests from the country’s authorities.

“There were no plans to increase the number,” Director of the International Organizations Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Peter Ilychev, told reporters. “We have more than 500 people there (trained), enough at least so far.

Ilychev continued, “Russia proposes to ease the arms embargo imposed by the United Nations Security Council on the Central African Republic. Some indicators have already been achieved … Now weapons of up to 14.5 mm are being imported not by permission, but by notification.”

In December 2020, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow had sent 300 additional trainers to assist the Central African Republic in strengthening its defense capabilities, to train national army soldiers.

“Russia, within the framework of assisting Bangui in strengthening the defense capacity of the Central African Republic, responded quickly to a request for its leadership and sent 300 additional trainers to train military personnel in the national army. The Russian side sent a notification to the Security Council Committee 2127 regarding the imposed sanctions,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

For his part, the Russian ambassador to the Central African Republic, Vladimir Titorenko, told Sputnik earlier that his country will consider the possibility of sending more military trainers there in the near future.

He pointed out that the issue had been raised during his recent meeting with the President of the country.

He pointed out that “10 additional BRDM-2 reconnaissance and amphibious armored vehicles have been sent to the Central African Republic, which is the second batch of vehicles scheduled to be sent this year.”

Source: Sputnik

