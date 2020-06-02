BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The head of the Russian Federation for Technical Military Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, revealed on Tuesday that Turkey has requested a billion dollars worth of arms from Russia.
Shogayev indicated in an interview with the Turkish Ecoturk TV that the Russian defense export portfolio with Turkey is estimated at about one billion dollars.
He noted that negotiations on the delivery of the second system of S-400 to Turkey are in the advanced stage, and Moscow is awaiting the final decision from Ankara.
“Given the current restrictions regarding the coronavirus, predicting the date of the conclusion of this contract is not easy. However, negotiations on the supply of the second batch of the S-400 air defense system are in a somewhat advanced stage, and we are awaiting a final decision from the Turkish side. ”
Shogayev stressed that Russia and Turkey are discussing joint developments in aviation and air defense systems, noting that “the prospects for cooperation have no borders.”
It is noteworthy that the value of Russian military contracts exported to Turkey has not been officially announced before, and this is the first time that a Russian official has announced the value of export contracts.
