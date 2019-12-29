BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – During a press conference on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused Israel of violating Jordanian airspace to bomb the Iranian forces in eastern Syria.
According to Haaretz, who cited the Russian Foreign Ministry, Israeli warplanes targeted the Syria-Iraqi border area after flying over neighboring Jordan.
The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Israel of also bombing eastern Syria on three other occasions this week, increasing tensions between the latter and Iran.
A number of reports from eastern Syria this week claimed that explosions were heard near the border city of Albukamal, which is where the Iranian-backed forces are currently based in Deir Ezzor.
While it is difficult to confirm these reports because the Iranian-backed forces do not release information about these strikes, it is believed that the Israeli military was targeting the large base inside Albukamal.
Haaretz reported that the Israeli authorities have not responded to questions about these alleged incidents. It has been Tel Aviv’s policy to not comment on their activities in Syria, though sometimes Israeli politicians do make reference to them.
