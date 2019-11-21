BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Russian Foreign Ministry released details on Thursday about several attacks that were recently carried out by the Israeli military inside Syria.

Beginning with the Israeli attack on the home of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander in Damascus, the Russian Foreign Ministry slammed this strike because it caused civilian casualties and war carried out near several diplomatic missions.

“On November 12, Israeli aircraft launched a rocket attack on the home of the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, Akram al-Ajuri, in central Damascus, where foreign diplomatic missions are located. The victims of the attack were peaceful Syrian citizens. The attack caused significant damage to property and buildings. Al-Ajuri himself was not injured, but his relatives died,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry then discussed the recent attacks on Damascus and the alleged Israeli strikes on the city of Albukamal near the Iraqi border.

“On November 18, targets were attacked in the Abukamal region near the Syrian-Iraqi border. At the same time, Israeli aircraft violated, according to reports, the airspace of Iraq and Jordan. Explosions were reported on November 19 near the Damascus airport, and rockets were fired at targets 18 km south of the Syrian capital, allegedly in response to the shelling of the Golan Heights from the Syrian side,” they stated.

“On the night of November 20, Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked the suburbs of Damascus, firing 40 cruise missiles. The attacks caused deaths and injuries of more than 10 Syrian troops and civilians.”

The claims about 40 cruise missiles fired on Damascus were not confirmed by the Syrian military, but they did stated that at least 18 missiles were fired by the Israeli forces from the Lebanese border.

Advertisements