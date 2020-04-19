BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Russian Defense Ministry revealed that more than 70 Russian warships are currently performing combat missions in various seas and oceans.

“On the occasion of the glorious Easter holiday, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, congratulated the crews of more than 70 Russian warships performing their combat missions in various regions of the world.”

The Ministry indicated that a dinner party was organized on Sunday for the military personnel who are serving on board these warships, submarines and support ships.

Most recently, the Russian Navy conducted large-scale drills in the Baltic, Mediterranean, and Black seas, as they continue to showcase their naval strength across the world.

Advertisements