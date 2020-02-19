BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, announced on Wednesday that his country will continue to support the legitimate government in Syria in its war against terrorism.

“We will not stop supporting the legitimate government in Syria, which is fighting a war against international terrorism,” Nevenzia said during the UN Security Council session.

“We will continue our efforts on our part to normalize the situation in Syria. We consider it important to establish historical ties between the various ethnic groups in Syria, who have suffered enormous damage during attempts to tear the country apart,” Nebenzia continued.

“They must stop protecting the militants. Providing the political cover to the terrorists, portraying them as revolutionaries, and forcing the Syrian government to negotiate with them will not work,” he continued.

Nebinzia pointed out that a political settlement in Syria is possible only with the efforts of the Syrians themselves. “Of course, we all want to see progress on the political track, but pressure or giving ready solutions means violating the principle that we all agreed on. The Syrian people must decide their fate.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Russia supports the Syrian Army in Idlib and will continue to do so.

Lavrov said in a press conference after his meeting with his Jordanian counterpart: “The demilitarized line has not yet been established along the perimeter of the Idlib area; moreover, the shelling continues from the de-escalation zone on the sites of the Syrian Army, and civilian targets and there are attempts to attack our base in Hmeimim” .

He pointed out that these actions by the Syrian Armed Forces are “in response to a flagrant violation of the Idlib agreements.”

He added: “We are ready to work with Turkey, at the highest level,” stressing that there are no preparations to meet with Putin and Erdogan.

