BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense released a new map on Saturday, November 21, showing the areas under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
In the map released in the Russian language, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces can be seen in control of over 75 percent of the Karabakh region, leaving only a small portion left outside of their state’s possession.
For the Artsakh Republic, all that remains under their control is the capital, Stepanakert, and some other areas outside of the city; these sites currently have a large presence of Russian military police.
On November 9th, a tripartite agreement between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia was announced in Moscow after lengthy meeting between the leaders of the three countries.
While the agreement suspended the violence plaguing the region, it was viewed as heavily favorable for Azerbaijan, as it required the Armenian forces to withdraw from several areas.
This agreement has also caused internal strife inside Armenia, with a large number of people protesting the move by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.