BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense released a new map on Saturday, November 21, showing the areas under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

In the map released in the Russian language, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces can be seen in control of over 75 percent of the Karabakh region, leaving only a small portion left outside of their state’s possession.

For the Artsakh Republic, all that remains under their control is the capital, Stepanakert, and some other areas outside of the city; these sites currently have a large presence of Russian military police.

On November 9th, a tripartite agreement between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia was announced in Moscow after lengthy meeting between the leaders of the three countries.

While the agreement suspended the violence plaguing the region, it was viewed as heavily favorable for Azerbaijan, as it required the Armenian forces to withdraw from several areas.

This agreement has also caused internal strife inside Armenia, with a large number of people protesting the move by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.