The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded five ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered no breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
“The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered five cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (3), Latakia (1) and Idlib (1). The Turkish side has registered no cases of firing,” the ministry said in its daily bulletin.
In addition, the Russian military has held humanitarian operations in the village of Hader in Quneitra province and the town of Shamiyah in Latakia province, delivering 440 and 75 humanitarian food packages, respectively.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.