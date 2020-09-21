The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded five ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered no breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

“The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered five cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (3), Latakia (1) and Idlib (1). The Turkish side has registered no cases of firing,” the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, the Russian military has held humanitarian operations in the village of Hader in Quneitra province and the town of Shamiyah in Latakia province, delivering 440 and 75 humanitarian food packages, respectively.

Source: Sputnik