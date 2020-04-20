BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that in 2021 Moscow plans to start working with foreign customers regarding the supply of T-14 Armata tanks.
The Minister stated, in a television interview, that Russia had received preliminary requests from foreign countries for the purchase of the Armata.
He said: “Starting next year, after starting to supply these tanks to the Russian Ministry of Defense, we will start working with foreign customers.”
According to the minister, “there is a clear interest in this tank, and initial requests have been received from foreign customers.”
The T-14 (Armata) is fundamentally different from its Soviet and Russian predecessors, as it adopts an unprecedented platform in the global tank industry.
It is equipped with a wide range of munitions fired by a 125 mm automatic gun, including missiles capable of destroying air targets.
However, it is not unlikely that this promising Russian tank will be equipped with a 152 mm cannon.
The tank is equipped with effective and dynamic protection devices from missiles and anti-tank missiles.
