BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense published a new map on Saturday that showed the areas where their peacekeeping forces are currently present in Karabakh.

In the map released by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the peacekeeping forces can be seen in several points across Karabakh, including the capital, Stepanakert, which is one of the last areas under the control of the Artsakh Defense Army.

While the Russian peacekeeping forces have already begun their patrols in Karabakh, the Turkish Ministry of Defense claims their troops will also be participating in the ceasefire monitoring in this region.

The Russian presidency spokesperson, Dmitri Peskov, has denied the Turkish Ministry of Defense’s claims, pointing out that no agreement has been established to allow the deployment of their troops.

Furthermore, the Armenian government will likely oppose any deployment of Turkish troops to Karabakh, especially after Ankara’s outspoken support of Azerbaijan during the six-week-long clashes.

Yerevan accused Ankara of previously shooting down an Armenian Su-25 jet by a Turkish F-16 aircraft that was present in the airspace of Azerbaijan.

Ankara has denied Yerevan’s claims; however, a New York Times investigation revealed the presence of the Turkish F-16 in the airspace of Azerbaijan during downing of the Su-25 jet.