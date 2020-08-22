BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – Technodynamics, a Russian high-tech company, announced that it will unveil for the first time during, the “Tornado S” rocket launcher to all the attendees of the Jeremiah 2020 exhibition.
The Tornado S rockets are guided by satellites, which helps its projectiles with its overall accuracy.
According to Igor Nasenkov, General Manager of Technodynamics, you can straighten each Tornado S rocket toward a specific goal.
The shell weighs more than 800 kg and it has a range of more than 100 km. The rocket can penetrate a 140 mm steel shield.
The Jeremiah 2020 will kick off in the suburbs of Moscow on August 23 and will continue until August 29.
Several countries will be in attendance for this exhibition, including Iran, who is currently inquiring about the acquisition of several Russian weapons.
